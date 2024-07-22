Former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs finds himself in a new situation this year, as he is projected to be the RB1 in Green Bay. Jacobs only caught 37 passes with the Raiders last year, but he is expected to play a more versatile role this year and potentially move up the 2024 Fantasy football rankings. Quarterback Jordan Love is getting set for his second season as the team's starter after finishing as one of the Fantasy football breakouts in 2023. Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading the Packers to the final NFC Wild Card spot.

Jacobs led the league in rushing yards in 2022 before winding up as one of the Fantasy football busts last year. Should you target Jacobs or Love in your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep? Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The 31-year-old was inconsistent last season, finishing as the WR33 in Fantasy football for his first finish outside the top 30 since 2017. He failed to match D.K. Metcalf's Fantasy production, even though he commanded a 22% target share and more than 1,300 air yards.

Lockett agreed on a restructured deal this offseason, keeping him with the team for 2024 while moving money to 2025. He has averaged 79 receptions for 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns over his previous three seasons. Metcalf and young wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba will continue to take targets away from Lockett, but the model still believes Lockett is one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to consider.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson is poised to have a strong Fantasy season, and a large part of that success hinges on Pittman's production. The fifth-year wideout is coming off the best season of his career, catching 109 passes for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns.

He has been the anchor in the Colts' offense since 2021, even though seven quarterbacks have thrown him passes during that stretch. Pittman could have an even higher ceiling with Richardson at quarterback, as the dual-threat weapon will create additional scoring opportunities. SportsLine's model is high on Pittman, ranking him ahead of wide receivers like DK Metcalf, Jaylen Waddle and Tee Higgins. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

