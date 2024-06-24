Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, Commanders running back Austin Ekeler, Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Titans running back Tony Pollard are potential 2024 Fantasy football sleepers who switched teams in the offseason. They've all proven they're capable of helping you win your Fantasy championship, so hitting it big on one of them could help you ace your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. Are those players properly valued in the 2024 Fantasy football rankings, and how should they fit into your 2024 Fantasy football picks? Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. The Raiders will have a quarterback competition with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew to start the season. Adams built a solid rapport with O'Connell late in the 2023 season, averaging 19.7 PPR points per game over the final four weeks.

Despite the uncertainty at the quarterback position, Adams still remains one of the most effective route-runners in the NFL. The veteran wideout has scored double-digit touchdowns in six of his last eight seasons and finished with at least 1,100 receiving yards the past four years. Despite the constant production, Adams is being drafted in the ninth round on average according to the latest 2024 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model expects Adams will outperform fellow wide receivers like Garrett Wilson (fourth-round ADP), Brandon Aiyuk (seventh) and Amari Cooper (seventh), making him one of the top Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to target on draft day.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Kmet is coming off a breakout campaign in 2023. He set career-highs in receptions (73) and yards (719) while hauling in six touchdown catches.

Kmet scored at least 11.3 PPR points in eight games and he averaged a career-best 10.7 PPR points per game for the season. He was targeted 90 times in 2023, and he'll likely see a lot of one-on-one coverage in 2024. That's because the Bears added Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze to a receiving corps that already included D.J. Moore, who had over 1,300 receiving yards last season. That's a big reason why the model has identified Kmet as one of the top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about. The model says this running back is a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Breece Hall's huge season, and find out.