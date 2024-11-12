The Fantasy football playoffs are roughly a month away for most leagues and shoring up your Fantasy football roster should be a high priority if you're in the hunt. That means working the Fantasy football waiver wire aggressively to improve your options. Derek Carr's return to the Saints offered a big boost for veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-17 win over the Falcons last week.

So can Valdes-Scantling offer any utility moving forward, and who else can you add this week to improve your championship chances going forward? Before making any Week 11 Fantasy football waiver claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football expert R.J. White has to say.

White has dominated NFL betting picks for years, but he got his start in sports media as a Fantasy baseball and football analyst. He finished No. 1 among all experts for his draft rankings the first year FantasyPros tracked MLB expert accuracy on their site. White has continued to excel at season-long and dynasty Fantasy baseball and football formats.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire picks from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 11. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 11

One player White is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 11 waiver wire: Titans running back Tyjae Spears. The second-year running back was hoped to be in a position by now to overtake Tony Pollard as the lead running back in Tennessee but he missed over a month while battling a knee injury and got behind schedule.

However, Spears returned to action on Sunday and played an important role for the Titans. He was on the field for 46.3% of Tennessee's offensive snaps and produced 51 scrimmage yards on 10 touches. He'll still battle with Pollard for work but his involvement in the passing game helps create a healthy floor and there's upside for more as he continues to get healthier, which is why White is advising spending as much as 12% of your remaining FAB to acquire him.

White also has a recommendation for how to handle Chargers running back Gus Edwards. The veteran also returned from injury last week and was thrust back into a fairly prominent role, carrying the ball 10 times for 55 yards despite only playing 15 snaps. He was given four of those touches inside the red zone and his history as a productive goal-line back will likely make him a weekly touchdown threat.

J.K. Dobbins has been excellent all season but there should be more than enough touches to go around in Jim Harbaugh's run-heavy offense. That's why White is fine with spending 10% of your FAB and acquiring both backs if you have anybody who is underproducing on your bench. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 11 waiver wire claims

White is also recommending putting up as much as 35% of your FAB for a RB with the potential to be featured. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 11, and which running back is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 11, all from a proven Fantasy football and NFL expert, and find out.