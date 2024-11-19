Since entering the starting lineup when Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles, Jameis Winston has two games with at least 300 yards passing and two or more passing touchdowns. Winston is available in roughly 75% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and could be a popular target on the Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire. However, the Browns have a brutal stretch of schedule upcoming where they play the Steelers twice, the Broncos and the Chiefs, who are all top-eight in the NFL in scoring defense.

White has dominated NFL betting picks for years, but he got his start in sports media as a Fantasy baseball and football analyst. He finished No. 1 among all experts for his draft rankings the first year FantasyPros tracked MLB expert accuracy on their site. White has continued to excel at season-long and dynasty Fantasy baseball and football formats.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 12

One player White is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 12 waiver wire: Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. After being benched in favor of veteran Joe Flacco, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft returned to the starting lineup this weekend and went 20-for-30 with a season-high 272 passing yards.

Richardson threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more and Colts head coach Shane Steichen has indicated that he'll be the starter for the rest of the season. Richardson is still a very clear work in progress as a passer, but there's a lot of upside as he comes off one of the best games of his career through the air and his athleticism builds in a comfortable floor. That's why White is okay with spending up to 5% of your FAB to add Richardson this week.

White also has a recommendation for how to handle Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. The third-year player out of North Dakota State has battled injuries throughout his career and he hasn't always been heavily involved in a passing attack with a glut of options at wide receiver.

However, he continues to show enormous flashes of potential to be a No. 1 receiver and is coming off a four-catch, 150-yard performance in a win over the Bears that included an unbelievable diving catch and run that gained 60 yards and set up the go-ahead touchdown. White notes that he has a great playoff schedule with the Seahawks, Saints and Vikings in Weeks 15-17 and recommends spending up to 11% of your FAB budget on a claim. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

