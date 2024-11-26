Most Fantasy football leagues are just a couple weeks away from the beginning of their postseason and preparations have already begun for the Fantasy football playoffs. Quarterback has been a particularly difficult position to navigate this season, with only a handful of the top Fantasy football quarterbacks reaching their full potential this season. That's forced many managers to work the Fantasy football waiver wire to stream quarterbacks on a weekly basis and that's ravaged depth for anybody looking to stash a quarterback for a bad matchup week.

Which quarterbacks can you turn to if you are worried about a bye or a bad matchup for your starter at any point over the next month? Before making any Week 13 Fantasy football waiver claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football expert R.J. White has to say.

White has dominated NFL betting picks for years, but he got his start in sports media as a Fantasy baseball and football analyst. He finished No. 1 among all experts for his draft rankings the first year FantasyPros tracked MLB expert accuracy on their site. White has continued to excel at season-long and dynasty Fantasy baseball and football formats.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire picks from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 13.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 13

One player White is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 13 waiver wire: Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele. High-volume receiving targets are always hard to come by, but using target data to identify emerging trends can help you land a player who is rising on the depth chart.

Vele may be working his way into that conversation after a nine-target, 80-yard game (both season highs) against the Raiders. Bo Nix seems to be getting better by the week, and he's relying on Vele as the No. 2 option in the passing game. He has 14 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown over his last three games and White recommends spending up to 3% of your free agency budget to add him.

White also has a recommendation for how to handle Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols. After playing nine offensive snaps in the first three weeks of the season, McNichols has played at least 20% of the snaps in seven of his last nine games, so he's already had some level of involvement in the Washington offense.

However, with Brian Robinson Jr. suffering an ankle injury and Austin Ekeler going into concussion protocol, McNichols is about to see his role expanded significantly. The Commanders rank second in the NFL in run block win rate and the potential is there for 15-20 touches if Robinson and Ekeler are both out. White recommends spending up to 10% of your free agency budget on McNichols depending on injury news this week. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 13 waiver wire claims

White is also recommending putting up as much as 10% of your FAB for a RB with a great playoff schedule. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 13, and which running back is a must-add?