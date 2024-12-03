Whether you're still in pursuit of a spot in the Fantasy football playoffs or you've already clinched a berth, working the Fantasy football waiver wire effectively is a must at this stage of the season. Christian McCaffrey went down with a knee injury on Sunday against the Bills and is expected to miss around six weeks. Meanwhile, his backup Jordan Mason (ankle) is also heading to injured reserve, so even if you had McCaffrey handcuffed, you'll be looking for a replacement for your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups.

White has dominated NFL betting picks for years, but he got his start in sports media as a Fantasy baseball and football analyst.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 14

One player White is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 14 waiver wire: Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. The veteran wide receiver had a sneakily productive year in 2023, catching 103 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns despite some inconsistent quarterback play from rookie Bryce Young.

Then Thielen battled injuries most of this season but he's coming off his most productive outing of the season. He caught eight passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and made a circus catch to extend what should have been a game-winning drive but Chuba Hubbard coughed up the football on the next play. He's likely to be the top option in an offense that will be playing from behind and White advises spending up to 11% of your free agency budget on him.

White also has a recommendation for how to handle Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington. He had a pocket of usefulness earlier in the season but nothing like Sunday's performance, and with the Jaguars figuring to be a high-volume passing team as they play out the string, he could be a sneaky good Fantasy starter in the playoffs.

"We speculated Washington's role could grow after Gabe Davis' injury, last week making him a deep-league option on the wire," White told SportsLine. "He's much more than that after seeing a team-high 12 targets while catching six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, with most of the work coming with backup Mac Jones." See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

