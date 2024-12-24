Championships will be awarded in most Fantasy football leagues this week and whether you're playing in a money match or trying to avoid a Fantasy football punishment, there's no use leaving any of your free agency budget on the table. Teams that are eliminated from the NFL playoffs are shifting their focus towards 2025 and this is also the stage of the season where some contenders might consider resting key players. That means there are plenty of players whose roles are shifting that might be worth targeting on the Fantasy football waiver wire.

So who are some of the top Week 17 Fantasy football waiver targets, and how much of your budget will it take if you're looking to plug a hole in your Fantasy football lineups or even to block a rival from landing a player? Before making any Week 17 Fantasy football waiver claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football expert R.J. White has to say.

White has dominated NFL betting picks for years, but he got his start in sports media as a Fantasy baseball and football analyst. He finished No. 1 among all experts for his draft rankings the first year FantasyPros tracked MLB expert accuracy on their site. White has continued to excel at season-long and dynasty Fantasy baseball and football formats.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 17

One player White is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 17 waiver wire: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. After missing the first 14 games of the season with a shoulder injury, Brown was activated off injured reserve last week and was immediately thrust into a major role in the Kansas City offense. Brown was targeted eight times in Saturday's win over the Texans and finished with five catches for 45 yards.

"Brown was expected to be eased into the Chiefs' gameplan on Saturday after missing the first 15 weeks in the season, and instead, he finished second on the team with eight targets," White told SportsLine. "The matchup against the Steelers isn't great, but it's an excellent sign that Mahomes trusts him this much already, and I think he makes an impact on Christmas."

White also has a recommendation for how to handle Chargers running back Gus Edwards. After rushing for 13 touchdowns last season in Baltimore, Edwards signed with Los Angeles this offseason but battled an injury and played behind J.K. Dobbins early in the season. However, Dobbins has been out with an MCL sprain since Week 12 and Edwards stepped up with a big game last week in a win over the Broncos.

"Gus Edwards finally had a RB1-worthy performance with 68 yards and two TDs in a tough matchup against Denver, and he's going to be a top-20 option for me in Week 17 against the Patriots," White said. Edwards has now scored four touchdowns over his last five games. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 17 waiver wire claims

