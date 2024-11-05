I generally try not to talk too much about the waiver wire at the top of this weekly article because there is a specific waiver wire section below. But Mike Gesicki is a special case that deserves special attention. He's rostered in just 24% of leagues, and he might be a top-five tight end this week. He also might be droppable by Thursday.

Gesicki has played four games without Tee Higgins this season. He's averaging 15.6 PPR Fantasy points per game in those outings. He's scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in three straight without Higgins.

Gesicki has played five games with Higgins. His best game total is 8.7 PPR Fantasy points. He's been below two Fantasy points in three of those games. It's rare to see a tight end so dependent on a wide receiver's participation, but the data is pretty clear here.

So yes, add Gesicki wherever you can. Just don't hold on to him too tightly. If Higgins makes it back for Thursday Night Football, Gesicki will be a dart throw at best.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 10:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Erick All TE CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Gesicki may be a little better with Higgins because of this.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

50.8 -- Cade Otton has been TE1 over the past two weeks with 50.8 PPR Fantasy points.

-- Cade Otton has been TE1 over the past two weeks with 50.8 PPR Fantasy points. 5 -- Taysom Hill saw five targets and five rush attempts in Week 9. That type of volume makes him a must-start tight end.

-- Taysom Hill saw five targets and five rush attempts in Week 9. That type of volume makes him a must-start tight end. 27.2% -- Evan Engram's 27.2% TPRR leads all tight ends this season.

-- Evan Engram's 27.2% TPRR leads all tight ends this season. 1.8 -- Jonnu Smith is averaging 1.8 yards per route run, which ranks sixth amongst tight ends who have run at least 100 routes.

-- Jonnu Smith is averaging 1.8 yards per route run, which ranks sixth amongst tight ends who have run at least 100 routes. 5.6 -- Sam LaPorta has scored 5.6 PPR Fantasy points or fewer in half of his eight games.

-- Sam LaPorta has scored 5.6 PPR Fantasy points or fewer in half of his eight games. 5 -- Mark Andrews has scored some touchdowns, but he still doesn't have a game with more than five targets all season.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 430 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIN -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Streamers (TE Preview) Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 5th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 36 REYDS 353 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 If Tee Higgins is out, then George Kittle, Cade Otton, Travis Kelce, and Trey McBride are the only tight ends I would rather start than Gesicki. If Higgins is back, I would rather add and start Taysom Hill. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 64 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Watch the Saints injury report. We're expecting Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller, and Chris Olave to all miss Week 10. If that's the case, then Hill gets a boost in both the running game and the passing game and becomes a must-start tight end.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB SF -5.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 16.3 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 49 REYDS 503 TD 6 FPTS/G 18 Kittle and Otton face off with the best tight of the season, facing the best tight end of the last two weeks. Kittle is averaging 18 PPR FPPG this season, and I'm not sure that drops much since Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season. He has a much better matchup than Otton this week, trust Kittle in cash games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 430 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Pitts is coming off a dud, which helps both his affordability and his roster rate. The Saints are bad across the board on defense and just allowed 12 PPR Fantasy points to rookie Ja'Tayvion Sanders. Pitts has big upside this week against this defense, and he's a great tournament play.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.