Malik Nabers wants the ball, and Fantasy managers want him to get the ball. There's nothing wrong with that. Hopefully, that's what happens in Week 13 at Dallas.

In Week 12 against Tampa Bay, Nabers had six catches for 64 yards on nine targets, but all of his production came in the second half. He expressed his frustration after the game, and he called out coach Brian Daboll.

"Go out there first, second quarter, don't get the ball," Nabers said. "Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can't do that. Start getting the ball when it's 30-0. What do you want me to do?"

He followed that up with, "I don't know. Talk to Daboll about that."

I'm hopeful there's a squeaky wheel game coming for Nabers, and he's featured early and often against Dallas. But he will likely be catching passes from Drew Lock since Tommy DeVito (forearm) is considered a long shot to play.

Nabers hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, but he does have at least 14.1 PPR points in two of his past four games. But we want more from him, and hopefully that happens against Dallas.

Two receivers in the past three games have scored at least 15.9 PPR points against the Cowboys, and it wouldn't surprise me if Nabers made a splash play or two on Thanksgiving Day. Keep in mind that he faced Dallas once already in Week 4 and had 12 catches for 115 yards on 15 targets.

Let's get 15 targets again for Nabers in Week 13, and everyone will be happy. He remains a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into this matchup, and I hope he dominates on a national stage.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 95 REYDS 744 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.9 Sutton is on fire coming into Week 13 against the Browns, and he should stay hot on Monday night. Sutton has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 19 PPR points. He has at least eight targets in each game over that span, and he's become a standout Fantasy option with Bo Nix getting hot as well. I like Devaughn Vele as a sleeper in Week 13 also, and the Browns are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have scored at least 14.3 PPR points against Cleveland in the past four games. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 17 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 58 REYDS 489 TD 4 FPTS/G 18.5 Higgins returned from his three-game absence with a quad injury with a monster performance in Week 11 at the Chargers with 29.8 PPR points. He has now scored at least 14.7 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least seven targets in each game over that span. The matchup with the Steelers is tough since Pittsburgh is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I don't expect this defense to slow down Higgins or Ja'Marr Chase. And Higgins has scored at least 23.4 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with Pittsburgh, so he's familiar with doing damage against Mike Tomlin's defense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ SEA -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 93 REYDS 755 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.2 We'll see if Smith-Njigba or DK Metcalf should be considered the No. 1 receiver for Seattle moving forward, but ideally Fantasy managers get two studs from the Seahawks. Smith-Njigba is on fire of late with at least 19.7 PPR points in three games in a row. He has at least seven targets in four games in a row, and it's great to see him become a go-to option for Geno Smith. While the Jets are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, they've struggled lately with three receivers scoring at least 16.4 PPR points in their past three games. Smith-Njigba and Metcalf are both worth starting as No. 2 receivers in the majority of leagues. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 75 REYDS 579 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 Meyers already faced the Chiefs once in Week 8, and he had six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Including that game, Meyers has scored at least 17.2 PPR points in three of four outings, and he's coming off an impressive performance in Week 12 against Denver with 10 catches for 121 yards on 15 targets. Hopefully, Aidan O'Connell will keep Meyers and Brock Bowers playing at a high level, and the Chiefs have allowed seven receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past five games. Meyers is a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 13. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 16.5 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 69 REYDS 698 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 McConkey is hot coming into Week 13 at Atlanta, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Baltimore, and he has 12 catches for 206 yards on 15 targets over that span. I'm hopeful Quentin Johnston will overcome his three drops in Week 12 against the Ravens and can be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver as well because this is a great matchup. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against Atlanta in the past three games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Thomas gets Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) back for Week 13 against Houston, and that's fantastic news. It was good to see Thomas score 13.6 PPR points in Week 11 at Detroit with Mac Jones at quarterback, but Thomas' ceiling is much higher with Lawrence. And Thomas scored at least 15.0 PPR points in two of his past three games with Lawrence. With Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk both out for the Jaguars, Thomas could see a spike in targets. And Houston is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers heading into Week 13. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Mooney is expected to play in Week 13 against the Chargers after leaving Week 11 against Denver with a hamstring injury. The bye in Week 12 helped, and Mooney should pick up where he left off. Prior to getting hurt against the Broncos, Mooney had scored at least 14.6 PPR points in three games in a row. The Chargers have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in their past five games, so Mooney and Drake London should both do well in this Week 13 matchup. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Addison is finally starting to get used like we hoped all season, and hopefully he stays hot in Week 13 against the Cardinals. In his past two games against the Titans and Bears, Addison has 17 targets for 11 catches, 123 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each outing. There could be a squeaky wheel game coming for Justin Jefferson, which could impact Addison in a negative way, but given his recent spike in targets, he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie I have Odunze ranked third of Chicago's receivers coming into Week 13 at Detroit, but it wouldn't surprise me if he has a big outing. D.J. Moore should be considered a borderline No. 2 receiver in all leagues, and Keenan Allen is a solid No. 3 option. All three of the Bears receivers have benefitted with new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and Odunze has 20 targets in his past two outings. He only has 11 catches for 104 yards and no touchdowns over that span, but this is a good matchup against the Lions, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Maybe we can get a big Odunze breakout game on Thanksgiving Day. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. I haven't had many positive things to say about Pittman this season given his lack of production, but he has performed better in the past two games since Anthony Richardson got his starting job back. And now Josh Downs (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Week 13 at New England. In his past two games, Pittman has 11 catches for 142 yards on 15 targets, and he scored 15.6 PPR points in Week 12 against the Lions. He could see Patriots standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 13, but New England has allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the past five games. Given his recent spike in targets, Downs being out and the matchup, I'm willing to trust Pittman again as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 56 REYDS 511 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 We don't know if Brock Purdy (shoulder) is going to play in Week 13 at Buffalo, and the weather for this game could be problematic for San Francisco with snow in the forecast. Samuel has also struggled of late with a combined 9.2 PPR points in his past two games against Seattle and Green Bay, and this feels like a bad setup for him against the Bills, who are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed against opposing receivers. I would only start Samuel in three-receiver leagues in Week 13. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 56 REYDS 548 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Waddle had the breakout game we've been waiting for in Week 12 against New England with 28.4 PPR points, which was the first time he scored double digits in PPR since Week 1. But now I expect him to struggle again in Week 13 at the Packers, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Green Bay has allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in the past five games, and the weather for this game isn't ideal for the Dolphins with the temperature in the 20s. Tyreek Hill remains a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but I would only start Waddle in three-receiver leagues in Week 13. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA GB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 52 REYDS 669 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Reed could benefit in this game with Romeo Doubs (concussion) out, but Reed has been tough to trust lately. He's had four targets or less in four of his past five games, and he scored less than 10 PPR points in four of those five outings. The Dolphins are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Miami has not allowed a receiver to score a touchdown in three games in a row against the Rams, Raiders and Patriots, with only five touchdowns allowed to receivers all season. I would only start Reed in three-receiver leagues in Week 13. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 66 REYDS 546 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.3 It's tough to sit Harrison given his potential, but he's not getting enough targets to produce at a high level. Harrison has been at six targets or less in each of his past three games, and he scored 7.7 PPR points or less in two of those outings. Kyler Murray will likely struggle against Minnesota's defense, making it hard to love Harrison in this matchup, especially if he doesn't find the end zone. He's still worth starting in all three-receiver leagues, but this could be another letdown spot for Harrison on the road.