Nick Chubb (foot) is out for the season, so Jerome Ford should be looking at a big workload in Week 16 at Cincinnati. He's one of my favorite DFS plays for this scoring period.



Ford just scored 18.4 PPR points in Week 15 against Kansas City thanks to a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. And Ford scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of the first five games this season while Chubb was still out with his knee injury.



This is a great matchup against the Bengals, who have allowed seven running backs to score at least 10.4 PPR points in their past five games. As long as Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn't a disaster at quarterback for the Browns, Ford should have the chance for a quality outing as the main running back in Cleveland.



He's also a great price at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel. I'm excited to see what Ford can do in a featured role against the Bengals in Week 16.

