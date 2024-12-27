This is a good week to spend money on some high-end players on DraftKings and FanDuel. And Bucky Irving is worth his price in a great matchup against the Panthers in Week 17.

Irving is $6,700 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. And he'll be in several of my lineups for this scoring period.

Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Irving already beat up the Panthers in Week 13 with 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 33 yards on three targets. He might get a big workload again after Rachaad White had a costly fumble in the Week 16 loss against Dallas.

Irving scored 18.2 PPR points against the Cowboys, and he's now scored at least 17.7 PPR points in four of his past six games, with only one game below 13.3 PPR points over that span. He should have another dominant game in the rematch with the Panthers in Week 17, and I'm excited to put him in several DFS lineups.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 17, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.