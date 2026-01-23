Mendoza has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Mendoza, enrolled at Indiana as a junior quarterback, will forgo his last senior season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. In his first and only season with the Hoosiers, he established himself as this year's best QB prospect. The junior completed 72.0 percent of 379 pass attempts for 3,535 yards, scored 48 total touchdowns (41 passing) and won the Heisman Trophy for his efforts. It is expected that Mendoza gets taken No. 1, or at least early in the draft, to help a struggling team, just as he did with Indiana, a historically unsuccessful program whose successful turnaround and 2025 National Championship came with his guidance under center.