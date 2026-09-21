The Giants elevated Berrios from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Berrios will be up from the practice squad for a second consecutive week and is expected to serve as a returner for the Giants on both punts and kickoffs. He played 18 snaps (12 on offense, six on special teams) during the Giants' Week 1 win over the Cowboys, when he returned one kickoff for 28 yards while calling two fair catches on punts.