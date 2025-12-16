The Giants claimed Murphy off waivers from the Patriots on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The Giants utilized their top waiver priority to make an addition at linebacker. Murphy played in 11 contests for the Patriots this season, logging 14 tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks. The strongside linebacker is a strong special teamer who will also provide depth at a position that has been weakened due to the absence of Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and Victor Dimukeje (knee).