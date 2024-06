Murphy (shoulder) was spotted participating at the Titans' minicamp Wednesday, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.

The Ferris State product was inactive for the Titans' 2023 season finale due to a shoulder issue, but it now seems as if he's moved past the injury. Murphy appeared in 4 games and played 44 total snaps (40 on special teams) during his rookie campaign, and the second-year linebacker is expected to compete for a role as a special-teamer once again this offseason.