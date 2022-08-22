Johnson caught three of four targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals.

Johnson had two catches for 33 yards over the first three drives while Daniel Jones was in the game, then stayed in for some more action with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The 24-year-old wide receiver's usage in this one was encouraging, and this outing coupled with his 82-yard performance in the Giants' preseason opener have Johnson firmly in contention to make Big Blue's roster. Johnson will have one more opportunity to add to his successful preseason when the Giants take on the Jets on Aug. 28.