Slayton (concussion) remained a full practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton is in the later stages of the concussion protocol following the head injury that he sustained during a Week 9 loss to the Commanders. It's unclear yet whether he's met with an independent neurologist in order to gain clearance to return to action, but he nonetheless appears as if he'll be good to go Sunday against the Buccaneers. If that comes to pass, Slayton will be on the receiving end of passes from QB Tommy DeVito after the Giants demoted Daniel Jones coming out of their Week 11 bye.