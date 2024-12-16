Slayton caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to Baltimore.

Slayton's recent trend of poor production continued in the loss, as he's now caught two or fewer passes in four straight games. Even more worrisome is the fact that the veteran wideout was targeted just once in the contest. It doesn't help that the Giants' quarterback situation is a mess -- with Drew Lock (heel/elbow) unable to play against the Ravens and Tommy DeVito leaving late in the first half due to a concussion, journeyman Tim Boyle ended up playing the entire second half. It's uncertain which of the three signal-callers will be behind center to begin next Sunday's matchup versus the Falcons, but Slatyon's outlook isn't bright regardless of who is throwing passes for the team.