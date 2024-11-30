Slayton caught two of six targets for eight yards in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas.

After being held without a catch in a Week 12 loss with Tommy DeVito starting at quarterback for New York, Slayton was only mildly more productive Thursday with Drew Lock behind center. It's unclear which QB will start next Sunday against New Orleans, but either way Slayton's floor has fallen quite low since the departure of Daniel Jones. Among the Giants' wideout corps, only Malik Nabers has been able to maintain useful production since the changing of the guard at quarterback.