Slayton (undisclosed) departed Tuesday's practice at mandatory minicamp early due to an apparent injury, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Slayton appeared to sustain an injury after colliding with a teammate, and he was able to walk off the field under his own power. The 27-year-old remains in position to handle a starting role for the Giants, though rookie phenom Malik Nabers promises to handle the clear No. 1 role, so this offense can scarce afford him to miss real time. With tight end Darren Waller having now officially retired, New York is lacking for depth behind Nabers, Slayton and third-year pro Wan'Dale Robinson. If Slayton is sidelined long, more reps will open up for Jalin Hyatt, Allen Robinson and Isaiah McKenzie.

