Singletary could face an uphill battle to make the Giants' Week 1 roster after the team signed Najee Harris on Tuesday, as reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

New York already seemed to be leaning towards a backfield committee with Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Singletary all working with the offensive starters during the team's preseason opener last Saturday, but Harris potentially adds another running back to the mix once he proves he's fully recovered from an Achilles tear. Singletary was third on the depth chart prior to the signing, and a healthy Harris can handle any role he can, but with a much higher ceiling. Singletary signed a re-worked deal for 2026 in March to stay with the team, but that won't guarantee him a significant role in the offense.