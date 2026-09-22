Singletary rushed three times for nine yards during Monday night's 28-6 loss to the Rams.

Singletary took a step back in production after showing off his dual-threat abilities in Week 1 against the Cowboys, failing to garner a target versus Los Angeles. The running back finished second in the backfield with 15 offensive snaps behind Cam Skattebo (34), but more importantly ahead of Najee Harris (8), who was making his regular-season debut. Singletary will remain an unappealing fantasy option as long as Skattebo is active.