Singletary played just five snaps on offense and took one carry for three yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Commanders.

Cam Skattebo came back from a hamstring injury and dominated backfield work, taking 21 touches for 122 yards and two touchdowns on an 88 percent snap share. Singletary played 92 percent of snaps the week before in a win at Philadelphia, but his 23 touches went for just 39 total yards and no TD. It'll likely be another large workload for Skattebo when the Giants host the Jaguars in Week 11.