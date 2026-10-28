Singletary is expected to handle a bigger role out of the Giants' backfield after Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants have their bye in Week 8, but Tracy will be required to miss at least four games with his injury, so it appears as if Singletary and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) will form the backfield duo with Tracy sidelined and Najee Harris recently released. Singletary scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime last Sunday against the Texans, finishing with 55 total yards and the touchdown on eight touches. If Skattebo is healthy, he figures to operate as the lead back, but Singletary showed enough to warrant 6-10 touches with upside for more. He's worth picking up in most fantasy leagues.