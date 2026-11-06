With Cam Skattebo (hamstring) doubtful to play Week 9, Singletary is expected to operate as the Giants' lead back Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) is on injured reserve and required to miss at least the next four games, and Najee Harris was recently released, so it'll be Singletary's job Sunday. Practice-squad types Greg Desrosiers and Phil Mafah are in tow as the backups but both have little-to-no experience carrying the ball in the NFL. Volume alone will put Singletary in the fantasy RB2 mix.