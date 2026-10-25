Singletary carried the ball five times for 41 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Texans.

Attrition may have helped solve the Giants' backfield mess, at least in the short term. Tyrone Tracy left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and didn't return, and Cam Skattebo may also have picked up a hamstring strain on his final tote of the day, a 42-yard dash in OT that set up a 30-yard TD run for Singletary that won the game. A well-timed Week 8 bye could allow both RBs to avoid missing any further time, but if either or both are still on the shelf on the other side of the break, Singletary could wind up handling a much bigger role in Week 9 against the Eagles.