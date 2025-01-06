Lock completed 22 of 29 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Eagles. He added three rushing yards on two carries.

Even against a Philly defense resting multiple starters ahead of the playoffs, Lock couldn't get much going, although he did connect with Malik Nabers for a 45-yard TD in the fourth quarter as the Giants tried to mount a comeback from a 17-3 deficit. The Giants ended the regular season in line to pick third overall in the 2025 Draft, putting them in position to potentially select a new franchise quarterback, but even if they don't, Lock seems unlikely to return to New York in free agency. The 28-year-old completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards and a 6:5 TD:INT over eight appearances in 2024.