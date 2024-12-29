Lock completed 17 of 23 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 45-33 win over the Colts. He also rushed five times for no gain and scored a rushing touchdown.

Lock threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers in the first quarter, then added touchdowns of 32 yards to Darius Slayton and five yards to Wan'Dale Robinson in the second. After a quiet third quarter, Lock came alive with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Nabers in the fourth quarter, then ran in a game-sealing five-yard touchdown with 2:57 remaining. This productive outing came out of nowhere considering Lock came in with a 1:4 TD:INT in three previous starts this season. After posting his best passing yardage total since a 339-yard performance in Week 18 of the 2021 season with the Broncos, Lock will look to put on an encore in Week 18 against an Eagles team that has already wrapped up the NFC East.