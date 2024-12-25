Lock (right shoulder) is listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lock injured his right shoulder this past Sunday in Atlanta and underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the issue. On Tuesday, coach Brian Daboll told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that Lock was slated to be the Giants' starting QB in Week 17, but he'll seemingly have some practice limitations ahead of Sunday's contest against the Colts. In the end, he'll have two more chances to get back to full participation this week before he potentially carries a designation into the weekend.