Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Olszewski (foot) should be back on the field for training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Olszewski could be done for the rest of spring after leaving practice late May to an apparent foot/ankle injury, but it looks like he won't be sidelined too long. He worked primarily as a punt returner in 2023 and should continue to contribute on special teams for the Giants, though the addition of Isaiah McKenzie this offseason provides him with some competition.