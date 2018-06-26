Giants' John Jerry: Restructures contract
Jerry restructured his contract earlier this offseason, lowering his cap hit from $4.125 million to $3.6 million, Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.
Jerry was originally under contract through 2019, but now he's only set to play in New York for the 2018 season. The Giants could still release him later this summer, though, which would save the team over $1 million in cap space.
