Giants' John Jerry: Returns to practice Thursday
Jerry (tooth) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Jerry was held out of Wednesday's practice entirely due to the mouth issue, but the day off looks to have been all he needed. Expect Jerry to be active for Sunday's home contest against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...