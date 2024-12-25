Nabers was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a toe injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nabers hasn't been a stranger to the injury report in his rookie campaign, but aside from missing Weeks 5 and 6 due to a concussion, he's been able to suit up on game days. Nonetheless, his status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday against the Colts. Since the Giants' Week 11 bye, Nabers has gathered in 36 of 60 targets for 362 yards and one touchdown over the last five contests.
