Tracy (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tracy logged three limited practice sessions before being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. The rookie first popped up with this ankle issue Wednesday, but it doesn't look like this will keep him from suiting up for this 15th game of the season. Tracy has totaled 151 carries and 30 catches for 915 total yards this season, and he's been the Giants' clear RB1 since taking over Week 5. His ultimate availability will be come out 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Tracy is active but still limited in some capacity, then Devin Singletary could see increased usage in New York's backfield.