The Giants designated Dimukeje (pectoral) to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Dimukeje did not participate in training camp and has been sidelined all season due to a pec tear that he suffered during offseason workouts. He returned to a full practice session Wednesday, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Giants give Dimukeje a chance to ramp up across the next couple of weeks before he returns to game action.