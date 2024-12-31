Arizona signed Hall to its practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Hall was with the Cardinals during training camp but was waived just before the start of the regular season. He'll get another look with Arizona and may see his first NFL action this Sunday versus San Francisco. The Cardinals could be thin at running back for that contest with Trey Benson (ankle) landing on IR on Tuesday and James Conner questionable due to a knee injury. If Conner misses Sunday's season finale and Hall does get elevated, he'd likely work behind Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas in the team's backfield.