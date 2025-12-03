default-cbs-image
Wingard (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

Wingard started and logged an 86 percent defensive snap share this past Sunday versus Tennessee, but he appears to have suffered a concussion along the way. He'll need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to suit up against the Colts in Week 14. If Wingard isn't able to play, Rayuan Lane may be asked to step into a starting role.

