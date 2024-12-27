Strange (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing fully Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Strange was deemed limited on Wednesday and Thursday's practice reports, but the tight end's full session Friday paves the way for him to suit up versus Tennessee. With Evan Engram (shoulder) on IR, Strange is in line to remain a key target for QB Mac Jones over his team's last two games this season. After racking up 11 catches for 73 yards on 12 targets in Week 15 against the Jets, Strange turned in a 2-22-0 effort on four targets in a 19-14 loss to the Raiders last weekend. In his current key role in the Jaguars' offense, Strange merits consideration in Week 17 fantasy lineups.