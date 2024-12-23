Strange recorded two receptions on four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Raiders.

Strange failed to carry momentum over from a 12-target performance in Week 15, as he returned to minimal involvement in the Jacksonville offense despite Mac Jones taking to the air 39 times. While his production is split in two games since Evan Engram (shoulder) has been sidelined, Brian Thomas will remain the focal point of the offense while Parker Washington has also seen consistent targets in recent weeks. That leaves Strange as the projected third option in a poor passing offense, limiting his fantasy appeal.