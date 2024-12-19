Strange (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Per Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union, Strange -- who was also limited Wednesday -- sustained an AC joint sprain in last week's loss to the Jets. However, head coach Doug Pederson indicated that the tight end -- who logged 11 catches for 73 yards on 12 targets versus New York -- should be good to go Sunday against the Raiders. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Strange heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared for Week 16 action.
