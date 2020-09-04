John Reid of The Florida Times-Union lists Ozigbo as the No. 1 running back on the Jaguars' projected regular-season depth chart.

Reid appears to have adjusted the depth chart to reflect the news that Ryquell Armstead was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. As a result, there's no telling when Armstead will be ready to join his teammates for practice and eventually Week 1 prep. Jacksonville's backfield is in flux following the decision to waive Leonard Fournette earlier this week. While Chris Thompson is locked in as the pass-catching option, Armstead, Ozigbo and even undrafted rookie James Robinson are vying for RB reps. Last season, Ozigbo turned 12 touches into 50 yards from scrimmage across 10 games as he primarily logged time on special teams.