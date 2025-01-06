Reynolds secured one of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts.

The 29-year-old operated as Jacksonville's No. 3 wide receiver and caught his first pass since being claimed off waivers from the Broncos in early December, but he had a minor role in the passing game. Reynolds totaled 13 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown in nine games between Denver and Jacksonville this season. He's under contract for $3.99 million for next season but may not be retained by the Jaguars since that money isn't guaranteed.