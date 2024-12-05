Washington was a limited participant at practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

Washington practiced fully Wednesday, but he may have hurt his shoulder at some point during that session, as he was spotted in an orange non-contact jersey when he took the field Thursday, per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union. Friday's injury report will clarify whether the wideout's shoulder issue is anything that could affect his status for Sunday's game against the Titans. Washington is coming off a 6-103-1 receiving effort on 12 targets in the Jaguars' 23-20 loss to the Texans in Week 13.