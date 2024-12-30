Washington recorded three receptions on three targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Titans.

Brian Thomas remained the only pass catcher in Jacksonville to see significant volume in the game, with Washington finishing second on the team in targets. Washington did deliver a pair of key catches, the first being an impressive, leaping two-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone early in the second quarter. He then recorded a 24-yard gain that helped get the Jaguars in position for a game-clinching touchdown in the final quarter. Washington has done a solid job stepping up in a depleted Jaguars' receiving corps, having topped 50 receiving yards and/or finding the end zone in four of his last five games.