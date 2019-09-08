Harrison suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is questionable to return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It's unclear how Harrison picked up the injury, but he'll likely receive treatment before trying to get back into the contest. With Harrison sidelined, Cody Davis would be in line to receive the strong safety reps.

