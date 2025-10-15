The Eagles signed Bell to the practice squad Wednesday.

The 2024 fourth-rounder was waived by the Patriots in late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster, but he'll get another opportunity with the Eagles as a member of the practice squad. Bell could be elevated to the Eagles' active roster for Sunday's game against the Vikings if Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is unable to play. Bell mostly served on special teams across 15 regular-season games with the Patriots in 2024, though he did log two catches (on three targets) for 20 yards.