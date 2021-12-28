Jared Hocker: Placed on COVID-19 list By RotoWire Staff Dec 27, 2021 at 8:17 pm ET 1 min read Hocker (illness) was placed on the Jaguars' practice squad COVID-19 list Monday.Hocker went undrafted out of Texas A&M and has yet to make his NFL debut. He'll work to get clear protocols so he can get back on the practice field and earn a spot on the active roster. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.