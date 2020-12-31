site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Javon Leake: Cut from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Dec 31, 2020
1 min read
Washington cut
Leake from the practice squad Thursday.
Leake only appeared in one game with Washington this season, Week 14 at San Francisco, in which he handled six snaps on special teams. He was cut to make room for fellow running back Jonathan Williams.
