Daniels will attend the NFL Scouting Combine this week but doesn't plan to take part in throwing drills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels reportedly intends to wait until LSU's Pro Day on March 27 to throw and work out for NFL scouts. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Arizona State from 2019 through 2021 before winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy in his second season at LSU, making him a candidate to be selected early in the first round even though he's already 23 years old. USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are strong favorites to be the first two quarterbacks drafted, with Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy the other two often mentioned as potential top-10 picks.