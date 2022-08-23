The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Moore signed a futures/reserve contract with the Ravens in January after spending his second straight season on Baltimore's practice squad. He's yet to make his NFL debut.
